Chainsaw artist carves ‘unique’ bench from felled oak for Waterlooville woodland area thanks to donation from allotment association
A CHAINSAW artist has begun work on a pair of benches at a Waterlooville woodland area.
The Friends of Park Wood commissioned the two new benches after receiving a donation from Waterlooville Allotments Association.
Artist ‘Edd the Tree Pirate’ has created the first of two benches, carving bees and a honeycomb to demonstrate the link between the allotments and the wood.
The bench is constructed from an oak which had to be felled last year by the Woodland Trust for safety reasons.
Read More
Pete Hodges, chairman of the Friends of Park Wood, said: ‘Iit was great to be able to use the timber from the oak.
‘Thanks to Edd we now have a unique bench, which is both practical and an attractive work of greenwood art for people to enjoy in our wood.
‘We are very thankful to the Waterlooville Allotments Association for their kind donation that made this possible.’
Edd will carve the second bench later this month.
Visit park-wood.org