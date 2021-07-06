The Trash Busters, a voluntary litter picking group in Cowplain, hope to raise £250 to buy new equipment to help keep the area clean and tidy.

Mayor of Havant, Cllr Rosy Raines, is expected to attend the fundraising day on July 10, which will be held from 10am to 2pm outside the Cowplain Co-operative Funeralcare on London Road.

The event will feature a cake sale, tombola, competitions, a craft sale, and a raffle.

Members of The Trash Busters on a litter picking walk

Gayle Samson, who runs the group, said: ‘We will also have a limo filled with balloons as a ‘guess how many competition’.

‘It will be a fun-filled day with lots of prizes and activities.

‘My chihuahuas will be there with their Trash Buster jackets on, and we will bring our Trash Buster trolleys, two of which were sponsored by Hughes Waste who have been a fantastic support towards our group.

‘It’s going to be a fantastic day and a wonderful positive atmosphere.’

Trash Busters, which has been running for nearly a year, holds regular litter picking events, reports fly tips, gets bins fixed, raises awareness of litter, and aims to help bring the community together.

Gayle said: ‘We support a clean environment for the public and in wildlife areas. We all enjoy what we do and see a big difference in many areas we maintain.

‘We are always smiling and positive, and have a fantastic group of people.’

Money raised will go towards purchasing longer litter pickers.

Gayle added: ‘This will allow us to easily double what we can collect when litter picking, as fences, rivers, and under small bridges are places that are hard to reach so rubbish isn’t collected.

‘We always need something as the group grows at a steady pace and we supply pickers, hi viz jackets, gloves, and other bits to all members.

‘We find a lot of broken glass, so if we are fortunate to get to our target and possibly a bit more we will purchase brooms and dustpans with long handles.’

