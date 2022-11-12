At this half-way stage of Cop27, groups across the world will be holding demonstrations, protests and promoting grass-roots activism.

Here in Portsmouth there is a Global Justice Now! protest from midday in Guildhall Square (see panel for full details) featuring numerous speakers, including from Sudan and Bangladesh.

We invited some of the groups taking part why they thought today is important. Here is what they said.

Signs made by children at the Cop26 demonstation. Picture: Mike Cooter (051121)

:: Alan Burgess, Portsmouth and District Unite Community, says: ‘Portsmouth is not immune to the effects of climate change. If the massive ice sheets of West Antarctica and Greenland fail catastrophically then even the upgraded sea defences will be breached. On top of a record breaking heatwave this summer, we are now experiencing heavy rainfall. However our drainage system is Victorian and deals with both sewage and rainfall. This means in periods of excess rain sewage is dumped in the sea. We do not think that this is acceptable and we call on Southern Water to invest in upgrading its system rather than give it to shareholders.’

:: James Sebley of Greenpeace Portsmouth says: ‘We’ve seen a massive escalation of devastating climate disasters across the globe. We are heading towards a global catastrophe. We cannot pass this on to the future generations to deal with. There can be no further delay. Unless there is a legally binding agreement for the world’s polluting nations to rapidly phase out fossil fuels, then Cop27 will be another failure. We need a huge roll out of renewables and energy efficiency. We need it now.’

:: Viola Langley of Stop Aquind says: ‘The countries in the global south are already experiencing daily the effects of climate change but this year all of us have felt the consequences of a warmer climate personally. This is a wake up call for all of us. It is important to me to highlight these issues here in Portsmouth. A positive change is needed, a different approach to environmental issues is of vital importance. A fairer and just system is needed where nature is at centre stage. I feel our city is going in the right direction. A number of organisations and groups are taking the lead – we need to increase our commitment and follow their good example.’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture date: Monday November 7, 2022.

:: Miriam Sampson of Portsmouth Ecumenical Christian Climate Action Group (PECCAG) says: ‘Cop27 needs to take action now, not just make promises for the future. Over 100 countries made pledges at Cop26, but fewer than 30 have made the changes they promised. This Global Day of Action shows that people demand change now. I coordinate a network of Christians from churches across Portsmouth who are committed to caring for God’s creation and taking action to combat climate change. On Saturday we’ll be showcasing what we are doing locally, to reduce our own carbon emissions and increase biodiversity in our city, in our churches, on our church land and in our own personal lifestyles.’

:: Clare Seek, Repair Café Portsmouth founder, says: ‘People recognise that making our tech, household electronics and clothes last for longer is one way that we can personally help in this climate emergency. But we need everyone at all levels to act now! We’re involved in campaigns around repair, calling on governments, policy makers and manufacturers to make things last longer.’

:: Penny Foskett of Stand Up to Racism says: ‘It’s clear we need to keep fossil fuels in the ground, and greatly develop our renewable capacity. But we also need complete system change, not climate change. By having this event I hope we’ll inform people about the challenges we face, about how climate change is affecting people in the global south, and about local initiatives to improve our environment.’

:: Sue James of Global Justice Portsmouth: ‘We know that climate change is driving extreme weather like floods and drought and that it’s going to make life impossible in some parts of the world. Yet there are still huge investments in oil, coal and gas and massive subsidies to these polluting companies rather than investment in the renewable energy which would make a difference or real help for the poorest people who are affected most. This is crazy. Governments have to stop appeasing big business and find the funding to make a difference. We have to change the system, demand justice and fight climate change together. Cop27 could be a start.’

Viola Langley from Let's Stop Aquind at the COP26 demonstration. Picture: Mike Cooter (061121)

:: Megan Howson of Portsmouth Friends of the Earth says: ‘We are promoting the greening of our streets and gardens to discourage car use and encourage walking and cycling as well as improving air quality, biodiversity and carbon capture. We are also focussing particularly on encouraging the council to plant up tree pits and allow more spontaneous plants on streets to survive. Another way to improve our environment will be the depaving of unnecessary tarmac/concrete/astroturf in public and private areas. We believe positive action by everybody will make a difference.’

:: Christine McMillan of Christian Aid says: ‘I do voluntary work for Christian Aid and love its old slogan, “We believe in life before death”. I dread the thought of what life will be like if we do not act now and cannot bear the thought that my grandson might say, “Grandma knew what was happening. Why didn’t she do something?” We have a small window of opportunity; I pray the world’s leaders will seize this moment.’

:: Selma Heimedinger of Just Stop Oil says: ‘The solutions to solve the climate crisis are already out there. We could insulate homes, have cheap public transport, create jobs through a just transition to renewables. Instead our government chooses oil company profits and societal collapse. Petitions, letters, marches have all failed, now is the time for non-violent civil resistance.’

A demonstrator participates in a silent protest for climate justice and human rights at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

What is happening today in Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s Global Justice Now! demonstration – ‘a peaceful and lawful’ event – will start at midday today in Guildhall Square with numerous speeches looking at various aspects of the climate emergency and a short play, The Earth Goes to the Doctor’s. At 12.50pm there will be a march up Commercial Road, to return to Guildhall Square at about 1.20pm when there will be more speeches, and a further short drama, King Canute Panto, to finish around 2pm.

For more information about today and other events go to climatejustice.uk/cop27/.