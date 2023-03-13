The four-wheeled scooters, which will be available to hire, can cover all types of terrain and will help people with restricted mobility to make the most of the beautiful landscape and views. To coincide with Disabled Access Day on 16 March, two mobility scooters are being unveiled at Queen Elizabeth Country Park on Wednesday, March 18. Hogmoor Inclosure, Bordon, will also have a scooter available for hire, allowing people to explore the heathland as well as other sites across Sussex. The project has been funded by a £174,000 Defra grant to help more people access the National Park.

Allison Thorpe, who leads access and recreation at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: ‘With spring on the way, it’s wonderful to be unveiling these off-road mobility scooters and other equipment to help people enjoy the South Downs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Hampshire RoamAbility will be trying out the scooters at Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Members of Hampshire RoamAbility will be trying out the scooters at Queen Elizabeth Country Park this week. Di Pettet, from Hampshire RoamAbility, said: ‘It's wonderful that these mobility scooters will now be available for hire, enabling disabled people to get out in the countryside and enjoy this lovely country park with their families and friends.’

Russell Oppenheimer, executive member for countryside and regulator services at Hampshire County Council, which manages Queen Elizabeth Country Park, said: ‘We want everyone to enjoy the splendour of Queen Elizabeth Country Park and so the arrival of two off-road mobility scooters is fantastic news. For the first time individuals using these specialist scooters will be able to access three tracker-friendly trails that wind through woodland and downland. The county council also has plans to install later this year a Changing Places toilet alongside accessible changing facilities and a shower which we hope will help even more visitors enjoy the day to day activities that many of us take for granted.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicles are specially designed, all-terrain mobility scooters that can be used by those who have difficulty walking because of a mobility impairment to explore three of the County Park’s trails. Contact Queen Elizabeth Country Park visitor centre to book on 023 9259 5040 or email [email protected].