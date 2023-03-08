With Mother’s Day fast approaching, many will be looking for something to do for their mums – here are ten things that you can do in and around Portsmouth which may give you some inspiration.
From a boozy cinema viewing to a sing-along lunch or a stroll along the beach, there are a number of things that you can do this year to spoil your mum rotten, whatever your budget is, to say thank you for all of the things that you mum has done for you.
1. Bottomless Brunch
Slug and Lettuce is offering a Mother' Day bottomless brunch which would be perfect for someone who likes a mimosa or two. The brunch session will last two hours for the price of £30 per person and customers can chose from a range of alcoholic drinks which can be served throughout their brunch. If customers want to upgrade their bottomless brunch to have bottomless pornstar martinis, it will cost an additional £10 per person and everyone in the party must upgrade. The menu offers pancakes, a range of different breakfast dishes and if you want a main meal, you can pay an additional £3. The main meals include burgers and wraps with chips. Bottomless brunch needs to be prebooked and for more information go to the Slug and Lettuce website.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Seaside walk
Perhaps your mum is more of an outdoor person and prefers to go for a nice walk and a catch up. If this is the case, then there are plenty of nice walking routes that you can take her on. Southsea beach is one of the most popular walking destinations and there are a number of cafes around the area if you decided that you wanted to stop for a spot of lunch or a coffee to warm up. You could take a gentle stroll into Old Portsmouth or go in the opposite direction and head down to Eastney's Coffee Cup for a stop off point. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Spa day
It is always a good idea to treat your mum to some time in a spa where she can relax and unwind - and there are a number of spas in and around the area including Solent Hotel and Spa. Solent Hotel and Spa offer a range of services including massages, facial treatments, body wrap treatment and they also have a fitness area. Prices range depending on the treatments that are booked, but a spa would be a lovely treat for your mum. It is also offering a Mother's Day package which includes a short stay at the hotel, with a discount on all of the treatments and a dinner. www.solenthotel.co.uk
Photo credit: Maksymiv Iurii - stock.adobe.com
Photo: Maksymiv Iurii - stock.adobe.com
4. ABBA sing-alog
The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, is hosting a Mothers Day Mumma Mia Sing-Along lunch on March 19 at 12noon. The event will cost £30 per adult and included in that price is a three course meal with a complimentary cocktail for all mums. The bar opens at 12noon and everyone will be seated by 1pm. There is also the option to buy family bundle tickets. https://www.village-hotels.co.uk/portsmouth
(Photo by Olle LINDEBORG / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT)(Photo credit should read OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: OLLE LINDEBORG