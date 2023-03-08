1 . Bottomless Brunch

Slug and Lettuce is offering a Mother' Day bottomless brunch which would be perfect for someone who likes a mimosa or two. The brunch session will last two hours for the price of £30 per person and customers can chose from a range of alcoholic drinks which can be served throughout their brunch. If customers want to upgrade their bottomless brunch to have bottomless pornstar martinis, it will cost an additional £10 per person and everyone in the party must upgrade. The menu offers pancakes, a range of different breakfast dishes and if you want a main meal, you can pay an additional £3. The main meals include burgers and wraps with chips. Bottomless brunch needs to be prebooked and for more information go to the Slug and Lettuce website.

Photo: Shutterstock