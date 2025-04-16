Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Permanent steel cladding etched with impressions of an archaeologist’s detailed drawings has been installed on a 17th century defence structure in front of Southsea Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historically significant structure - designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme - was built during the reign of Charles II to improve the fortifications around the castle. It was uncovered by Wessex Archaeology on behalf of the Southsea Coastal Scheme during construction of sea defences in December 2022.

De Gomme finished at the theatre of the sea at Southsea Castle | Southsea Coastal Scheme

The original structure was incorporated into the sea defence design and remains beneath a promenade platform built to protect it which sticks out like a triangle shape in the new ‘Theatre of the Sea’. A representation of the original stonework, as recorded by the archaeologist who witnessed its recent discovery, is depicted on panels flanking the structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archaeologist Jann Beresford said: “Throughout the development of the Southsea Coastal Scheme the heritage of the site has been central, and it has been amazing to be part of this. To have my drawings of the 17th-century revetments which were uncovered during the work displayed for those using the promenade is a great honour.”

The protected De Gomme at the theatre of the sea in front of Southsea Castle | Southsea Coastal Scheme

Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: "The de Gomme structure has become an integral part of the reinvigorated seafront near Southsea Castle where its triangular shape and interpretation panels have made it a popular focal point for visitors.

"The addition of permanent steel cladding with etchings of the original stonework structure will keep the structure protected for future generations to enjoy."

Coastal Environmental Engineer Rachel Hucklesby said: "It's incredibly rewarding to see remarkable archaeology uncovered and preserved for future generations to enjoy. They provide a fascinating insight into Southsea’s story and by incorporating it into the public realm, visitors can better appreciate the significant cultural heritage of the area."