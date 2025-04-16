Southsea Sea Defences: Facelift for historic seafront structure as cladding etched with drawings is unveiled
The historically significant structure - designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme - was built during the reign of Charles II to improve the fortifications around the castle. It was uncovered by Wessex Archaeology on behalf of the Southsea Coastal Scheme during construction of sea defences in December 2022.
The original structure was incorporated into the sea defence design and remains beneath a promenade platform built to protect it which sticks out like a triangle shape in the new ‘Theatre of the Sea’. A representation of the original stonework, as recorded by the archaeologist who witnessed its recent discovery, is depicted on panels flanking the structure.
Archaeologist Jann Beresford said: “Throughout the development of the Southsea Coastal Scheme the heritage of the site has been central, and it has been amazing to be part of this. To have my drawings of the 17th-century revetments which were uncovered during the work displayed for those using the promenade is a great honour.”
Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: "The de Gomme structure has become an integral part of the reinvigorated seafront near Southsea Castle where its triangular shape and interpretation panels have made it a popular focal point for visitors.
"The addition of permanent steel cladding with etchings of the original stonework structure will keep the structure protected for future generations to enjoy."
Coastal Environmental Engineer Rachel Hucklesby said: "It's incredibly rewarding to see remarkable archaeology uncovered and preserved for future generations to enjoy. They provide a fascinating insight into Southsea’s story and by incorporating it into the public realm, visitors can better appreciate the significant cultural heritage of the area."
