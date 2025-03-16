WATCH: Southsea sea defences continue to progress on the coastline at Southsea Common
The Southsea Coastal Scheme has already completed three of the six stages as it aims to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses. Work is currently underway on the Southsea Common section which is expected to be completed in 2026.
There was much excitement last year when the section between the Pyramids and Speakers’ Corner reopened in December including a new promenade. Prior to that the section by Southsea Castle completed in May 2024.
Footage from Marcin Jedrysiak now shows that work is well underway on the stretch of coastline by Southsea Common from Blue Reef to the Hovertravel terminal.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see the progress that has been made.