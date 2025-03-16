The work on Southsea’s sea defences continues to progress with the next stage of the development well underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southsea Coastal Scheme has already completed three of the six stages as it aims to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses. Work is currently underway on the Southsea Common section which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Southsea sea defences are continuing to progress as this stunning picture from Marcin Jedrysiak shows | Marcin Jedrysiak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage from Marcin Jedrysiak now shows that work is well underway on the stretch of coastline by Southsea Common from Blue Reef to the Hovertravel terminal.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the progress that has been made.