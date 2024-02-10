Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flick Drummond, the current MP for Meon Valley who used to be a Portsmouth MP, suggested people should stop flushing the loo, taking a bath or using their washing machines during times of heavy rain. The suggestion have prompted fierce criticism from those campaigning to stop sewage being released into rivers and seas. Since the start of 2024, there have been 23 confirmed occasions of sewage being released into the Langstone Harbour area.

The Labour candidate for Eastney and Craneswater in the upcoming local elections in May, Edward Batterbury, believes the suggestions are inappropriate as it the government who should be taking actions to solve the issue. He said: "“People in Portsmouth and across the country should be able to swim in the sea for their fun and for their health and wellbeing without fear of becoming ill.

"The idea that residents should simply stop flushing the loo whilst the government continues to avoid taking the tough measures needed to hold water companies to account is insulting and foolish. Apparently it’s all the fault of constituents who need to hold it in for longer. It's high time water bosses are held to account for the impact their lack of action is having on our city and our wellbeing."

The comments by the former Portsmouth South MP also drew the ire of the former Undertones singer Fergal Sharkey who is the vice-chair of River Action. He posted on X: “NEWSFLASH: Tory MP Flick Drummond has fixed the sewage scandal. Apparently it's all the fault of constituents who 'need to be more sensible' by holding it in for longer, stop flushing the loo and not using washing machines especially when it's raining."

Flick Drummond, Conservative MP for Meon Valley, has come under criticism after commenting that people should not flush the toilet during spells of heavy rain.

Despite the criticism, Mrs Drummond, has stood by her remarks. She said: “I am a politician who is not scared of telling the truth. Until we have a sewage system that can cope with new homes, increased wastewater, and climate change – something this government is forcing water companies to do – I would think advice to limit wastewater during heavy rain to stop the use of storm overflows makes sense.

“People, especially opposition politicians, can’t have it both ways. They express concern about pollution in our rivers and seas but when presented with advice to help the situation in the short term they don’t like it. We all produce wastewater and we should all take responsibility for it. I also think they wouldn’t like the many thousands of pounds put on their water bills to sort out our largely Victorian sewage system in a time span that Lib Dems and others like to go on about.

"The cost of doing this and stopping storm overflows overnight is at least £150bn and would bankrupt the water companies. Then it would be the taxpayer who would pick up the bill. Not using certain appliances or flushing the toilet during heavy rain is free of charge and the right thing to do. It’s not even an imposition.