Eastern Road in Portsmouth reopens following delays for drivers

A27 Westbound is experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to the closure of Eastern Road. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak

The main commuter road in and out of the city opened again this morning after it was initially supposed to reopen on Friday evening.

The road had been shut at 8pm on Saturday February 3 in a bid to stop the repeated leaks which have blighted motorists. Engineers were re-lining the 500-metre-long stretch of sewer to try and stop recurring issues.

Southern Water originally said phase one of the closure - on the southbound carriageway between the Farlington roundabout and Anchorage Road - was set to finish at 8pm on Friday, February 9. But Portsmouth City Council then said the repair works for phase one will finish at 5am this morning (February 10). They added that traffic is not expected to be impacted by the change.