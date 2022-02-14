The online meeting, set to take place on March 28 at 6pm, has been arranged by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and will hear constituents speak to Southern Water and the Environment Agency about local issues.

Caroline said: ‘Understandably my mailbag has been full of concerned constituents raising questions about our water quality, particularly since the Environment Bill hit the headlines.

‘As someone who regularly enjoys a swim at our local beaches, I fully understand and share people’s worries and have consistently pushed for improvements.

MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Emily Turner

‘In a recent meeting with Southern Water bosses, I asked if they would attend an event with constituents to discuss people’s concerns and outline their plans to improve our water quality - I am delighted they have agreed.’

This meeting is open to constituents from Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head only.

Ian McAulay, chief executive of Southern Water, said: ‘Protecting our rivers, beaches and coasts is important to us all and is an emotive issue.

‘All 83 of our bathing waters meet strict European standards, a challenge which even 20 years ago seemed impossible, but was delivered.

‘Now we want to take the next steps, managing water in all its many forms more effectively and efficiently to further improve bathing water quality and extending the same approach to our region’s rivers.

‘I look forward to an open and engaging conversation where we can all bring our ideas and information to inform actions going forward.’

Register at eventbrite.com/e/southern-water-public-meeting-tickets-265061655547.

