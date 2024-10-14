Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greenpeace Portsmouth and MP Stephen Morgan have met to discuss the importance of pushing for ‘positive climate action’.

Ten members of Greenpeace Portsmouth met at the weekend (October 12) to celebrate the actions that are being taken locally to stop the impacts of climate change. One of the main actions is the multi-million pound project to improve the sea defences in Southsea.

The aim of the meeting was also to discuss further steps that can be taken to ensure that positive change happens. The group spoke with Stephen Morgan about water quality, air pollution, Aquind recycling and much more.

The Greenpeace Facebook wrote: “We met at the newly built sea defences in Southsea that have cost a whopping £150 million to protect us from the rising seas and flooding. They are testament to the what we face.

“Honestly we could have spoken to him for hours but it was good to raise the concerns with a minister in government and hopefully he can push these issues to others in the cabinet.”

Greenpeace Portsmouth campaigns locally regarding global issues that impact the environment and the people involved are dedicated to work for change.

Stephen also signed the Greenpeace placard to demonstrate his committment to the cause.

The group met with Stephen Morgan as part of The Climate Coalition National Day of Action. The meeting was held at the Southsea Sea Defences and thr group spoke about the importance of acknowledging environmental issues. Pictured: MP Stephen Morgan and Greenpeace | Matthew Clark

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is a project worth more than £180m with the aim of reducing the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses. As a result, a portion of the promenade will be closed from October 21 until the summer of 2026 while engineers complete essential work.

This work will include positioning the boulders and other materials to create the defences in the sea, as well as parking changes to the parking arrangements to create a better pedestrian route to the sea from Southsea Common.

Clarence Esplanade will also be narrowed and become westbound-only, except for a segregated cycleway which can be used to travel in either direction and will mostly be separated from the road by parking spaces.