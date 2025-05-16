Beach areas on Hayling Island have been awarded a prestigious environmental award for water quality.

The Beachlands have been given the Blue Flag status, something which the region has achieved for 34 consecutive years. Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has given the top status to 77 locations across England.

Councillor Netty Shepherd, Green Party councillor for Hayling East, said: “As an Islander I am delighted that we have been awarded the Blue Flag status for Beachlands once again. This designation means that our residents and visitors can come to the area confident in the knowledge that it meets Keep Britain Tidy's standard of being clean, safe, and well managed.

The Beachlands area of Hayling Island has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award for good water quality. | JPIMedia

“We have listened to our regular seafront users and have recently moved the dedicated swim zone a short distance along the seafront, ensuring that all types of of water sports can be enjoyed safely.

“This being a very popular destination, we have taken steps to ensure the beach remains as clean as possible, which includes extra bins with additional collections throughout the day. I would encourage our visitors to use these facilities and leave the beach as clean as they find it. Regular litter picks will also be carried out throughout the day.”

The Blue Flag award is determined by four factors. These include safety and services, environmental management, water quality, and information and environmental education. Southsea was given the devastating “Brown Flag” by the Environment Agency, with the location having some of the worst water quality for swimming this summer.

West Wittering in West Sussex was among the 77 locations to receive the Blue Flag award, as well as the Seaside Award for its visitor experience.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, praised Hayling Island after handing out the award. She said: “In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world. It’s wonderful to see the flag flying proudly at Beachlands on Hayling Island, demonstrating their quality to residents and visitors alike.

“The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces. Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards.”