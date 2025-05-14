West Wittering is one of the south coast’s most popular beaches which is visited by many people from across the Portsmouth area all year round.

The private sandy beach boasts great waves when the tide is coming in, and great little pools of water when the water is going out - and with a heathland area and plenty of facilities to boot.

Here is is key information you need before you plan your next visit!

Is it free to visit?

Yes it is! You only have to pay for parking but can walk or onto the site for free.

When is the beach car park open?

The beach is open all year round, opening times in summer are 6.30am to 8.30pm, in winter the hours are 7am to 6pm.

West Wittering Beach | Steve Robards

How much is parking?

West Wittering Beach offers two parking sessions; all day and evening which can be booked in advance. rates are between £3.50 at its lowest rate and £15.45 at its highest rate depending on the day, time and season. The full breakdown can be found here.

Do I need to prebook or can I just turn up?

You can just turn up, but is it worth knowing you get a discount for booking in advance and there are times when parking is completely sold out. Visitors can pre-book at least one day in advance of their visit to save up to 25 per cent on parking fees, or take a chance by turning up on the day and hoping spaces will be available.

You cannot pre-book on the day itself. The West Wittering Estate will publish 'Sold Out' messages across its media channels when there is no availability which it says will save wasted journeys and keeping roads clear. So if you are just turning up, check before you travel!

To book parking space in advance visit the official West Wittering Estate website: www.westwitteringestate.co.uk.

Are there toilets and showers?

There are three blocks of toilets, each of which has an accessible RADAR key-operated toilet. There are also two cold outdoor beach showers. Several taps providing drinking water are located along the side of the road.

Does the beach have a lifeguard?

Lifeguards are on duty in the bathing season (mid May to mid September) from 10am to 5pm each day. It is recommended you swim between the red and yellow flags as this marks the area that the lifeguards patrol.

New Lifeguard Tower at West Wittering Beach

Can I bring my dog?

From May 1 to mid-September dogs are excluded from the Blue Flag bathing zone, which corresponds to the area in front of the beach huts but – they are welcome elsewhere. From mid-September to April dogs are welcome everywhere. See the Blue Flag bathing zone on the map.

Can I bring a barbecue?

Disposable BBQs are not allowed anywhere on site - but a portable, reusable domestic BBQ is allowed and so its a stove. People are asked to then dispose of any waste responsibly.

Is there a cafe?

Yes, there is a dog-friendly cafe open from 9am to 4pm (although this may vary on the day due to the weather) which serves food from 9am - 3.30pm. There are also takeaway options.

Are watersports allowed?

Launching or landing motorized craft and sailing dinghies is not allowed. Windsurfing, and wingfoiling from the beach are restricted to 2XS members from March to October.

Kitesurfing remains to 2XS member-only year-round, while SUP is welcome anytime outside the bathing zone.

Board hire, tuition, and rescue services are available; visit www.2xs.co.uk or call 01243 513077.