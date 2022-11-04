Hosepipe ban cleared in Hampshire and Isle of Wight as increased rainfall boosts river levels
PERSISTENT rainfall has allowed for a hosepipe ban to be lifted in Hampshire.
High precipitation has led to the legislation being cleared. Southern Water – which supplies customers in Hampshire, not including Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport – imposed the temporary use ban across parts of the county on August 5,
SEE ALSO: Hosepipe ban caused by heatwave
It was the first time the supplier implemented a ban since 2012. Southern Water said a fall in demand and wetter weather saw a rise in river levels.
Most Popular
Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, told the BBC: ‘While we are now in a position to lift the ban we continue to experience the effects of drought across our region, with river and reservoir levels not back to where they really should be at this time of year.
‘A dry winter could put us at risk of drought and restrictions again next year, so we must do what we can to protect and preserve this precious resource.’