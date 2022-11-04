SEE ALSO: Hosepipe ban caused by heatwave

It was the first time the supplier implemented a ban since 2012. Southern Water said a fall in demand and wetter weather saw a rise in river levels.

Parts of Hampshire were put under a hose pipe ban, but this has since been lifted. Picture: PA.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water's chief customer officer, told the BBC: ‘While we are now in a position to lift the ban we continue to experience the effects of drought across our region, with river and reservoir levels not back to where they really should be at this time of year.