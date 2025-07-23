Huge stands for SailGP dismantled in clear up after sailing event which will reopen the promenade to the public

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:59 BST

The removal of the huge stands and infrastructure for SailGP is continuing this week which will see the area near Southsea Castle reopened to the public.

Castle Field, Band Stand Field and the promenade between Blue Reef and the Pyramids remain closed to the public while the work continues to remove the sailing village and stands which were constructed for the weekend event.

Some limited pedestrian access has now been restored around the edges of the site, and it is expected to fully reopen to the public at the weekend which saw the area closed to the public for more than two weeks.

See here for pictures from the fabulous SailGP event.

The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-799)

1. SailGP clear up

The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-799) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-7166)

2. SailGP clear up

The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-7166) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-756)

3. SailGP clear up

The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-756) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-763)

4. SailGP clearup

The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-763) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SailingSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice