Castle Field, Band Stand Field and the promenade between Blue Reef and the Pyramids remain closed to the public while the work continues to remove the sailing village and stands which were constructed for the weekend event.
Some limited pedestrian access has now been restored around the edges of the site, and it is expected to fully reopen to the public at the weekend which saw the area closed to the public for more than two weeks.
1. SailGP clear up
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea.
Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-799) | Sarah Standing
2. SailGP clear up
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea.
Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-7166) | Sarah Standing
3. SailGP clear up
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea.
Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-756) | Sarah Standing
4. SailGP clearup
The clear up after the SailGP weekend in Southsea.
Picture: Sarah Standing (220725-763) | Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.