People have until this weekend to sign up to a city-wide plastic survey, run by the University of Portsmouth revolution plastics team.

It involves utilising the innovative technology of the Jetsam app – using photographs of litter to create heat maps, showing litter hotspots in the city.

Steve Bomford photographs plastic waste on Southsea beach with members of the Colas team, from left, Paul Fuller, Tony White, Robbie White and Keith Yarrow. The Jetsam app will then allow the team to find it and clear it. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150120-19).

The programme was developed by Company of Makers, Maker’s Guild and Hack Pompey.

It is used as part of the Mapping Portsmouth’s Plastic (MAPP) project, and been described as ‘game-changing’.

Last month, nearly 500 photos of plastic waste were uploaded, identifying areas in the city with high levels of pollution.

Sam Winton, project lead, said: ‘It was great to see so much enthusiasm for last month’s survey - plastic pollution is a big problem on our streets so I hope as many staff as possible can get involved in the next survey.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan using the Jetsam app along the city's coastline. Picture: Supplied

‘We’re hoping staff will find ten minutes in their day to take part in the survey or join in one of the family fun days we have planned at the weekend.’

The survey will run between Friday and Sunday this week.

Residents simply have to download the Jetsam app on their phone, and take photographs of plastic waste anywhere in the city.

The project is among the first of its kind in the world.

As well as the survey, two family fun days have been organised.