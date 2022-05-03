People have until this weekend to sign up to a city-wide plastic survey, run by the University of Portsmouth revolution plastics team.
It involves utilising the innovative technology of the Jetsam app – using photographs of litter to create heat maps, showing litter hotspots in the city.
Read More
The programme was developed by Company of Makers, Maker’s Guild and Hack Pompey.
It is used as part of the Mapping Portsmouth’s Plastic (MAPP) project, and been described as ‘game-changing’.
Last month, nearly 500 photos of plastic waste were uploaded, identifying areas in the city with high levels of pollution.
Sam Winton, project lead, said: ‘It was great to see so much enthusiasm for last month’s survey - plastic pollution is a big problem on our streets so I hope as many staff as possible can get involved in the next survey.
‘We’re hoping staff will find ten minutes in their day to take part in the survey or join in one of the family fun days we have planned at the weekend.’
The survey will run between Friday and Sunday this week.
Residents simply have to download the Jetsam app on their phone, and take photographs of plastic waste anywhere in the city.
The project is among the first of its kind in the world.
As well as the survey, two family fun days have been organised.
Free refreshments, activities, and citizen science can be enjoyed at St Mary’s Church, on Fratton Road, on Saturday, and at Stacey Community Centre, on Walsall Road, on Sunday, between 11pm and 3pm.