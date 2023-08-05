Amongst the herbs, shrubs and trees making their home in the upcycled exhibit, rare and even endangered species are set to flourish in the new arid landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flora will thrive alongside the exhibit’s animal inhabitants, all of which have been chosen for their preference for arid habitats and moderate temperatures.

Marwell Zoo has created a new exhibit called Thriving Through Nature.

Amongst the rare and unusual plants waiting to greet guests are three endangered dragon trees, wild peonies and King’s spear.

Scented herbs will include lemon thyme, chocolate mint, fennel, lavender and spearmint as well as rosemary, marjoram, dill and various species of sage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Murphy, Plants and landscapes supervisor said: “Our aim when selecting plants for TTN was to create a biome typical of where the animals live in the wild, from Mediterranean North Africa and around the Arabian Peninsula.

Marwell Zoo has created a new exhibit called Thriving Through Nature.

“We wanted to develop an immersive experience for guests to interact with so that they could truly share in the environment.”

Helen added: “The maquis and garrigue habitats typical of this region have been replicated with the use of stunted woody shrubs, oily fragrant herbs, and silver leaved plants, as well as more arid areas containing succulents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each of the plants is native to this geographical region which is known for its rocky limestone outcrops.”

Sean Mannie, Commercial Director said: “There are huge health and wellbeing benefits for all of us, by being exposed to and appreciating nature, wherever we find it.