Marwell Zoo creates brand new plant exhibit called Thriving Through Nature
Marwell Zoo has spent time creating a brand new exhibit called Thriving Through Nature which has welcomed a number of new plants.
Amongst the herbs, shrubs and trees making their home in the upcycled exhibit, rare and even endangered species are set to flourish in the new arid landscape.
The flora will thrive alongside the exhibit’s animal inhabitants, all of which have been chosen for their preference for arid habitats and moderate temperatures.
The animals are able to nibble the herbs and plants on the animal side of the exhibit whilst guests can smell and touch those on the guest side.
Amongst the rare and unusual plants waiting to greet guests are three endangered dragon trees, wild peonies and King’s spear.
Scented herbs will include lemon thyme, chocolate mint, fennel, lavender and spearmint as well as rosemary, marjoram, dill and various species of sage.
Helen Murphy, Plants and landscapes supervisor said: “Our aim when selecting plants for TTN was to create a biome typical of where the animals live in the wild, from Mediterranean North Africa and around the Arabian Peninsula.
“We wanted to develop an immersive experience for guests to interact with so that they could truly share in the environment.”
The new Thriving Through Nature exhibit aims to connect guests to the nature around them, engaging their senses and emotions to create a better understanding of the natural world.
Helen added: “The maquis and garrigue habitats typical of this region have been replicated with the use of stunted woody shrubs, oily fragrant herbs, and silver leaved plants, as well as more arid areas containing succulents.
“Each of the plants is native to this geographical region which is known for its rocky limestone outcrops.”
Sean Mannie, Commercial Director said: “There are huge health and wellbeing benefits for all of us, by being exposed to and appreciating nature, wherever we find it.
"Marwell’s mission is to re-connect us all with our natural world and experience the health benefits for people, animals and the world we all share."