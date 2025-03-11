New Electric Vehicle charging stations have been installed in carparks at the University of Portsmouth - with city residents invited to use them out of hours.

The University of Portsmouth said the chargers will not only benefit staff and students but will also be available for public use outside of permit hours, providing a valuable resource for the wider community.

It is part of its vision to become climate-positive, the university said the initiative supports Portsmouth’s transition to low-carbon transport, helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

“We are committed to leading the way in environmental sustainability and carbon reduction,” said Tahir Ahmed, director of the university’s estates and campus services and chair of the university’s environmental sustainability working group.

“By expanding EV charging availability and opening our car parks to the community outside of permit hours, we are actively supporting Portsmouth’s green agenda and making sustainable travel more accessible.”

The new EV charging stations, located across several university car parks, will be available for public use on:

Weekdays, from 4pm - 7am the next morning

Weekends, from 4pm on Fridays to 7am on Mondays

Members of the public will also be able to access university car parks during these hours using a pay and display tariff. Users will need to pay for use of the car parks in addition to the rate for charging. However cars cannot be left overnight.

The charging stations are located at:

Burnaby Car Park (PO1 3AE)

Eldon Car Park (PO5 4BT)

Milldam Car Park (PO1 3RF)

Portland Car Park (PO1 3AE)

Ravelin Sports Centre (PO1 2SE)

William Beatty Car Park (PO1 2UP)

Drivers can use map to find the university car parks in the city. To use the charging stations simply download the SEE-V app, register and set up payment details, plug in and start charging. Charging will cost 55p per KW and drivers will need to move the vehicle once charging is complete to avoid idle fees.