More than 300 new electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed across the city - tripling the existing amount of chargers for EV users.

Zest has been chosen by Portsmouth City Council to oversee and operate the growing network of EV chargers across Portsmouth as part of an overall plan to encourage greener transport around the city.

It will install 320 new on-street electric vehicle chargepoints in residential areas during 2025 to more people access to convenient charging, especially those without driveways or other off-street parking.

As contracts come to an end with existing operators, current plans allow for Zest to take on the existing chargepoint network that has been in place since 2018. Zest said it will work closely with the council to decide which existing chargepoints to retain, keeping those which are shown to be needed and potentially removing those where there is no demand.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “We’re excited to partner with Portsmouth City Council, a forward-thinking local authority committed to sustainable transport and improving air quality. To create real change, we need an abundance of convenient charging options that fit seamlessly into people’s lives, and this investment will make the switch to electric vehicles a possibility for drivers across the city.”

Many homes across the city are unable to accommodate their own charging point, but it is hoped that by introducing more on-street chargepoints, all Portsmouth residents will have greater access to reliable charging facilities, encouraging the switch to electric vehicles, reducing emissions, and supporting the city's efforts to improve air quality.

The project is being supported by a grant from the government's On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) with matched funding from Zest, a certified B Corp, meaning that they meet high standards of social and environmental performance, to provide and operate the chargepoints over the next 15 years.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Portsmouth City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "We are committed to providing sustainable transport options for everyone in Portsmouth, and working with Zest to support residents choosing to transition from petrol or diesel to electric vehicles is a key part of that. Installing up to 320 new chargepoints will make it easier for people to make the switch to cleaner vehicles and benefit from convenient charging options close to home."

This move is part of the council's broader push towards sustainable travel options, including zero-emission electric buses, a car club, and rental e-scooters and e-bikes.

EV drivers can stay up to date on public and on-street chargepoint locations and sign up to the council’s EV newsletter at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints.