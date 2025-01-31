Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More Gosport homes and businesses are better protected against severe flooding after the completion of a coastal defence scheme in Forton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major project has created a new 240m reinforced concrete wall at the western end of Forton Lake which reduces the flood risk to over 200 homes and 16 businesses as well as an area of St Vincent College.

Gosport Borough Council, through Coastal Partners secured the funding needed and carried out the important work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Leader and Forton Ward Councillor Peter Chegwyn said: "This scheme has been many years in the planning so its completion on time and on budget is a major milestone. More importantly, local homes and infrastructure are now better protected from major flood events well into the future.

"Strong partnership work has achieved the outside funding needed for a project of this size, and the college has been extremely supportive throughout."

Front centre: Cllr Leader and Forton Ward Councillor Peter Chegwyn, standing next to (left) Steve Fitzmaurice, Engineering Team Manager for Coastal Partners, and (right) Alister Butcher, Director of Estates and Safety at Lighthouse Learning Trust. Back: Representatives from Coastal Partners, the construction team and the Environment Agency at the completed Forton defences. | Gosport Borough Council

The new Forton coastal defences were completed in December 2024 and will reduce the risk of a significant flood event impacting neighbouring properties, roads, utilities and services and the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Grant, Executive Principal of Lighthouse Learning Trust, which the college is part of, said: "We are delighted to see the launch of the Forton Coastal Scheme after the extensive work that has been completed over the last year.

"The completed project provides St Vincent Sixth Form College, and our partner businesses based here with a picturesque, beautiful, and safe landscape from which learners can thrive and businesses can grow.

"We look forward to members of the community being able to access our Adult Education College in these wonderful new surroundings."

The Environment Agency, the Southern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, and the Department for Education have provided over £3.2million of funding to the Forton Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the successful completion of a coastal defence scheme in Stokes Bay last September. Further schemes continue to be developed at Seafield and Alverstoke with funding still being secured to pay for works.