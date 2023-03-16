News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth sea defences: First phase between Long Curtain Moat is officially opened

The first phase of the £160m Southsea Coastal Scheme at Portsmouth's historic Long Curtain Moat has been officially opened.

By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT

Construction of the new sea defences began in September 2020 in the area between Portsmouth's iconic Square Tower and Clarence Pier with the first phase of the Southsea Coastal Scheme opened to the public last month to allow residents and visitors to enjoy half-term while some minor finishing touches were being completed.

Southsea sea defences: Portsmouth visitors enjoy a half-term stroll after Long C...
With that final work complete the area has now been officially reopened with highlights of the area including:

Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
  • A new seawall built with Purbeck limestone and granite units
  • Unearthed original historic walls on display for visitors to admire
  • A higher and wider promenade
  • 18 tide pools
  • Two new bridges
  • Enhanced lighting
  • Planting beds
  • New seating – some with lights installed
  • Renewal of the Clarence Pier carpark

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason officially opened the scheme yesterday (Wednesday, March 17) and said: "The Southsea Coastal Scheme is crucial because, without raising and strengthening the existing defences, we could well see a future Portsmouth reverting to being a morass in the wake of climate change and other factors.

"During my time as Lord Mayor, this is truly the most visionary and important opening I have conducted due to the difference these defences will make to our city's future."

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE said: ‘This first stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme shows how the team managed to strike a delicate balance between building sturdy new defences and preserving the rich historic significance of Long Curtain Moat.’

Groups at the opening the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Groups at the opening the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Groups at the opening the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, Cllr Steve Pitt said: ‘The Southsea Coastal Scheme is a once in a generation opportunity to keep the city safe and prosperous despite the ever-growing threat of climate change.

‘The development also provides great opportunities for future investment, keeping the seafront alive and active in a recreational but also a commercial sense.

Project director for the Southsea Coastal Scheme, Guy Mason said: ‘The construction journey has been a complex one which brought together multiple disciplines in a team that is creating a world-class coastal defence for Portsmouth.

‘We now move on to other phases of the Scheme with the end goal of completing 4.5km of defences by 2028, protecting more than 700 businesses and 10,000 homes from the risk of future flooding.’

New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat.
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat.
Portsmouth Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason opens the timber bridge at Long Curtain Moat.
New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
New sea defences at Long Curtain Moat
