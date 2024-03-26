Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They immediately filed an emergency complaint with Vivid about the situation. They also received £200 compensation after a 'service failure' when their plight was was not logged correctly as an out of hours emergency call which went towards paying for new towels which were ruined in the clean-up process. Vivid's contractor Vistry also failed to contact the couple after being alerted.

Emily Drum and her partner moved into the Kingston Prison housing development in December 2023. Since moving in, they have experienced their bath tub fill with human urine and faeces following a problem with the drain.

Emily told The News her frustration came from the fact that there was little done to find out the cause of the problem and she continued to contact Vivid in order to try and get some answers. Fear continued to grow within the family who anticipated that the lack of resolution would result in the incident recurring - and they were not wrong. She said: "It is one of the new build flats in the old prison so we moved in there on December 4 and we obviously didn't think there would be any issues but January 14 was when we first had urine and faeces come up into our bath. Our guess was that it is coming from the flat next to us but we don't know - it has happened to another flat which is on the ground floor and they have been told that the reason is because they are the first in the system but we are on the first floor so we don't know why it's happening to us."

On March 17, the bath began filling up with urine and faeces once again and Emily called through to Vivid to put an out of hours emergency call in but she cancelled it in order to avoid disrupting her youngest child as it was getting late. The couple cleared up the mess and she logged another call in the morning in a bid to get some answers as to why this was happening. Despite putting in complaints and trying to get in touch with the housing company, she had not heard anything back.

Emily added: "I'm most terrified for it not to be sorted before bringing the new baby home. What if I'm bathing her and it starts coming up again?

The News contacted Vivid regarding the situation and they responded saying that they would be visiting the property.