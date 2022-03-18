A group of volunteer litter pickers helping to keep their home in Purbrook and Widley tidy have now collected a total of 1,000 bags of rubbish from their area.

Natalie Clack, a mum from Purbrook, is litter pick co-ordinator for the Purbrook and Widley Residents Association and helps organise the rubbish collections.

She said: ‘We’re absolutely over the moon - we were hoping we’d reach that 1,000-bag bracket and we did.

The group's last big litter pick on Sunday, March 6.

‘We’re chuffed to bits.’

The residents association has been logging the collected rubbish bags since the end of 2011.

Around 20 people of ages from their 40s to their 70s take part in the litter picks.

Natalie, 40, said: ‘Around 10 to 12 of us get together. We usually focus on one particular area and we cover Purbrook and Widley.

‘Recently we did a big litter pick where we did the Johnston's Coppice on Purbrook Way. We collected 53 bags of rubbish.’

Natalie is a primary school teacher, and says she is keen to encourage children and young people to take an interest in their environment.

She said: ‘I think it’s really important that younger people get involved.

‘It would be nice if people were more aware of litter and doing their bit to keep their area tidy - their workplaces, their car parks.’

If you would like to get involved with a Purbrook and Widley Residents Association litter pick, contact Natalie by emailing [email protected]

