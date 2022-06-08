Street artist ATM hand-painted the enormous mural on the River Hamble Harbour Master’s Office.

The colossal crustacean measures at roughly seven metres wide and two metres high, and was designed for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

The giant lobster painted on the River Hamble Harbour Master’s Office in Warsash was created by London-based street artist ATM. Picture: Siân Addison.

ATM, who is known nationally for his nature-inspired art, said: ‘In my paintings I want to capture the essence of what makes these species so special and unique and I use my artistic inspiration to capture the spirit and special qualities of each species.

‘I hope people become inspired and care more about the wildlife in their area and by generating curiosity, I hope my art encourages a desire to protect marine habitats.’

The lobster mural joins ATM’s other works, including a giant thresher shark displayed on the Langstone Harbour office in Hayling Island.

Its design was voted for by Hayling Ferry passengers, Langstone Harbour staff, the Hayling Health Society, and the Eastney Cruising Association.

Street artist ATM also painted a 10-metre-long thresher shark at the Langstone Harbour Office on Hayling Island. Picture: Siân Addison.

Six murals have been adorned across Hampshire, all depicting sea creatures which can be found in the 20-mile-long strait between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

As well as the lobster and shark, paintings of a spider crab and a short-snouted seahorse adorn Hythe Pier and Ocean Village in Southampton respectively.

Two artworks were also designed on the Isle of Wight, with a harbour seal painted beside the Lord Louis Library in Newport and a spiny seahorse on the Isle of Wight Distillery in Ryde.

ATM is working with the Trust as part of its Secrets of the Solent project, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Dr Tim Ferrero, the Trust’s senior marine biologist, said: ‘One of our key aims is to celebrate the marine wildlife and habitats of the Solent.

“We really want to engage people with marine wildlife and these murals introduce people to some important marine species and remind people the Solent is a fantastic habitat with some remarkable wildlife.

‘The murals also form part of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s vision for a wilder Solent.