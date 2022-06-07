Both residents were awarded £30,000 each for winning todays draw.

Their successful postcode is PO9 3EW, Hermitage Close, Havant.

The two neighbours from Havant will take home £30,000 each.

Judie McCourt, a Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: ‘What wonderful news for our lucky players in Havant.

‘I’m sure they’ll be over the moon.

‘I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash and celebrate in style tonight!’

The winners wished to remain anonymous.

Postcode Lottery draws happen everyday, where one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

Players receive of that postcode will receive that sum for every ticket they have.

They are automatically entered into every individual draw.

It costs £10 a month to participate, and winners are guaranteed everyday.

Over £900 million has been raised to date for good causes across Britain and internationally.