Southern Water urges public to avoid 'unflushables' and prevent fatbergs in its sewer network
PEOPLE are being urged to be careful about what they put down their sinks and toilets in a bid to avoid blocked sewers.
Sothern Water is warning that ‘fatbergs’ can clog its sewer network, as nasty blockages caused by fat, grease and other ‘unflushable’ items find their way into the pipes.
In Hampshire there have been 26,932 sewer blockages over the past five years. Christmas lights, footballs, T-shirts and cutlery are just some of the ‘unflushables’ found in sewers over recent years.
Head of Southern Water’s wastewater network, Alex Saunders said: ‘No-one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and our sewers are no different. This is the time of year where we see an increase in blockages, and so many of these can be easily avoided. A blocked sewer can cause flooding to homes and businesses and unclogging them can take a lot of time, effort and disruption for local communities.’
Advice includes, in the kitchen:
Fat, oil and grease should never go down the drain. Instead, gather them in containers, allow them to cool, and put them in the bin.
Leftover uncooked food and vegetable peelings can be composted, and cooked foods binned.
Any leftover sauces or yoghurt should be put in the bin too.
In the bathroom:
Flush only ‘the three Ps’, pee, paper and poo down the loo.
Nappies, baby wipes, tampons, sanitary towels, panty liners, colostomy bags and condoms should be bagged and binned.
Cleansing wipes, ear buds, dental floss, plastic razors and cotton pads should go in the bin, not down the loo.