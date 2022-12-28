Southern Water urges public to avoid 'unflushables' and prevent fatbergs in its sewer network

Sothern Water is warning that ‘fatbergs’ can clog its sewer network, as nasty blockages caused by fat, grease and other ‘unflushable’ items find their way into the pipes.

In Hampshire there have been 26,932 sewer blockages over the past five years. Christmas lights, footballs, T-shirts and cutlery are just some of the ‘unflushables’ found in sewers over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Southern Water’s wastewater network, Alex Saunders said: ‘No-one likes a nasty surprise over the festive season and our sewers are no different. This is the time of year where we see an increase in blockages, and so many of these can be easily avoided. A blocked sewer can cause flooding to homes and businesses and unclogging them can take a lot of time, effort and disruption for local communities.’

Christmas lights found in a sewer by Southern Water

SEE ALSO: Elderly cyclist dies of injuries after colliding with BMW

Advice includes, in the kitchen:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat, oil and grease should never go down the drain. Instead, gather them in containers, allow them to cool, and put them in the bin.

Leftover uncooked food and vegetable peelings can be composted, and cooked foods binned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any leftover sauces or yoghurt should be put in the bin too.

In the bathroom:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flush only ‘the three Ps’, pee, paper and poo down the loo.

Nappies, baby wipes, tampons, sanitary towels, panty liners, colostomy bags and condoms should be bagged and binned.

Advertisement Hide Ad