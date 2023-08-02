Outline planning permission has already been granted to Coastal Partners for the work but members of the council’s planning committee required final plans to be brought back for their approval. The application approved on Wednesday (August 2) sets out proposals for new seating areas, lighting and the play area at Speakers’ Corner.

“This has been done methodically and carefully in consultation with residents’ groups to drill down into the details,” councillor Lee Hunt, the meeting’s chairman, said. “So far as I can see, they are doing astonishing work around the south of the city to protect homes and businesses while reflecting the heritage and culture of the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sea levels are rising and this work is happening because we have to do it otherwise water’s going to come over the top and people’s homes will be ruined.

A CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier. Credit: Coastal Partners

“The way to do it is in a way that we can seize the opportunity to enhance what we already have.”

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who opposed the original application, said he had been “greatly reassured” by the latest plans.

His comments were echoed by fellow committee member councillor John Smith who praised the submitted designs. Approval of the planning application was given in line with the recommendation of a report by city council planning officers who praised the designs.

“As with the previous street furniture proposals, everything has been designed and selected to both provide resistance to the harsh exposed coastal conditions of Southsea and complement the existing environment including the heritage assets,” their report said.