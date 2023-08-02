News you can trust since 1877
Southsea Sea Defences: Plans for new seating areas, lighting and a play area at Speakers’ Corner are approved

Detailed designs for Southsea seafront between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier as part of the ongoing sea defences work have been unanimously approved by city councillors.
By Josh Wright
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 19:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 19:34 BST

Outline planning permission has already been granted to Coastal Partners for the work but members of the council’s planning committee required final plans to be brought back for their approval. The application approved on Wednesday (August 2) sets out proposals for new seating areas, lighting and the play area at Speakers’ Corner.

“This has been done methodically and carefully in consultation with residents’ groups to drill down into the details,” councillor Lee Hunt, the meeting’s chairman, said. “So far as I can see, they are doing astonishing work around the south of the city to protect homes and businesses while reflecting the heritage and culture of the seafront.

“Sea levels are rising and this work is happening because we have to do it otherwise water’s going to come over the top and people’s homes will be ruined.

A CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier. Credit: Coastal PartnersA CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier. Credit: Coastal Partners
A CGI of the planned new seafront area between the Pyramids Centre and South Parade Pier. Credit: Coastal Partners
“The way to do it is in a way that we can seize the opportunity to enhance what we already have.”

Southsea Sea Defences - Latest pictures

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who opposed the original application, said he had been “greatly reassured” by the latest plans.

His comments were echoed by fellow committee member councillor John Smith who praised the submitted designs. Approval of the planning application was given in line with the recommendation of a report by city council planning officers who praised the designs.

“As with the previous street furniture proposals, everything has been designed and selected to both provide resistance to the harsh exposed coastal conditions of Southsea and complement the existing environment including the heritage assets,” their report said.

Councillors agreed to delegate decisions on landscaping plans, the proposed drainage arrangements and proposals for the management of construction traffic to planning officers.

