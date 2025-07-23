Frustrated swimmers are at their wits end having to continually change where they exercise due to “awful” pollution.

Members of Sue’s Swim Club, in Southsea, have had their exercises ruined by foul sewage in the open water. They have frequently had to move from South Parade Pier to Eastney Beach over the years due to frequent sewage - being unable to swim whenever warnings are issued.

Swimmers in Southsea are concerned that they'll become ill from going in the water near South Parade Pier. | Lily Eldrid

John Valentine, of Southsea, recounted the moment where he had to wade through the sea with froth foaming on the top, which was tainted with foul smells and sewage. He told The News: “We once went into the water and there was a lot of pollution before they had monitoring. It was awful.”

His wife Jane Valentine, 55, added: “It had smelled. We keep an eye out for the sign and if it’s red, there has been a spillage, so we always check that.” Sue Dillon, of Petersfield - who swam with the couple - said: “We’ve only been in once when it happened. It was terrible.”

The group are one of many that use the beach all year round. They use the website Surfers Against Sewage and the physical signs on Eastney beach to tell them whenever a discharge has occurred. Although they have not seen many incidents recently, the problem is always in the back of their minds. Mr Valentine said: “You might get ill. We try to avoid going in if it’s polluted.”

Kjersti Eldrid, 55, of Southsea, added: “We know more about it beforehand now, so that's why we don't see it as much. They are still worried however at how frequently they are having to postpone swimming because of spillages. The water down here seems to be ok, whereas past the pier, quite often there’s a warning there or past Langstone Harbour.”

Members of Sue's Swim Club at Eastney beach. They are concerned over rising water pollution in Portsmouth. | Sue Walker

Swimmers at Eastney beach. | Sue Walker

Ms Valentine blames the water companies for not doing more to stop sewage discharges, adding that “they’re making massive profits” out of polluting the seas. Data from The Environment Agency published last Friday shows that serious pollution incidents by water companies have risen 60 per cent in 2024, with 2,801 instances on record.

As previously reported by The News, the water quality in Southsea has declined in recent years, going from being ‘Good’ to 2021 to ‘Poor’ in 2023 which it has remained ever since.

An investigation was carried out to find out the cause as although Southern Water does release untreated storm water into the sea when there are overspills, it does not do this near to the pier. Private sewers are now suspected to be the main source of pollution, it has said.

Southern Water has also said is pushing to modernise its infrastructure in Portsmouth to avoid using storm overflows, which release storm water into the sea to stop homes being flooded.

A spokesperson said: “We share the public’s desire for cleaner rivers and seas, and that’s why we’re investing heavily and working hard to play our part in protecting and enhancing water quality – driven by a £1.5bn Clean Rivers and Seas Plan, designed to dramatically reduce storm overflows.

“But there are many contributing factors impacting water quality, including industrial, agricultural and highway run-off, and it is vital all partners come together to protect the environment. In Southsea, we know that the main cause of contamination is likely to be private wastewater pipes illegally connected into surface water drains, which flow into the sea.

“Our teams are working hard to find and fix these problems as quickly as possible.”

The Environment Agency said Southern Water is responsible for 29,355 sewage spills in the same year, lasting an average of ten hours each - a considerable 304,537 hours in total.