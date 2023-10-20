The Briny has a new decking area as the Southsea Sea Defence work continues
The area to the front of The Briny has been closed to allow for the sea defences work to take place between Speakers’ Corner and The Pyramids. As a result the Coastal Partnership has created a special decking area for the restaurant to ensure its customers are still able to enjoy some outside space as a temporarily replacement for the tables which are usually situated on the promenade in front of the restaurant.
A spokesperson for the sea defences team explained: “We’ve built a temporary decking area for The Briny restaurant to make sure it still has space for outdoor dining during the building of the sea defences at frontage five – The Pyramids to just west of Baffled coffee kiosk. The decking is now complete and open for business and we’ve already seen plenty of customers enjoying the new temporary space.”
Meanwhile the shelters at Speakers' Corner are being dismantled and the promenade remains closed to pedestrians with a diversion in place. The cycle path is also closed.