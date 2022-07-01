Vintage Trainers is a family-run company that magics old sneakers into fabulous footwear in order to make a positive impact on the environment.

After restoring and cleaning trainers, the team works to restore and clean the shoes before selling them on at a low price.

To encourage others to try their hand at giving ‘pre-loved’ shoes a makeover, Vintage Trainers is preparing to host a community event from 6-9pm on July 22.

The Vintage Trainers team when they launched their showroom on October 30. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

James Shaul, marketing manager for Vintage Trainers, said that the event aims to help people think about alternatives to fast fashion.

He said: ‘We’re going to have a couple of hundred people in and out of the showroom, hopefully all the local people who live near here.

‘There will be food and drinks as well as music - it should be a really good time.’

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the event to be held at the business’s warehouse at 175 London Road in Waterlooville.

James added: ‘We will be working with a number of local artists to create custom trainers all with different styles of artwork on.

‘We want to demonstrate to everyone just how much you can do with your old trainers, rather than throwing them away.

‘The artists are Marianne Shaul, Michelle Carroll and Emily Dewhirst.

‘We will also have an in-house artist.

‘We’re going to show off what they can do, and we’ll have a cleaning table too to show how people can take some dirty old trainers and make something new.’

As well as taking donations and purchasing shoes from charity shops, Vintage Trainers also buys second-hand sneakers from people wanting to part with their shoes.

Vintage Trainers has been selected to be an official eBay x Love Island pre-loved fashion partner.

James said: ‘This ‘pre-loved’ movement is very large at the moment with the likes of eBay x Love Island.