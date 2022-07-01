The new 1,256 sq m shop will be built on land west of the B&Q on Purbrook Way - and the company says it will bring 40 new jobs into the borough.

Speaking to the council's planning committee on Thursday, James Mitchel, regional head of property of Lidl said: ‘The application is overwhelmingly supported by local residents with nearly 1,200, or 80 per cent supporting the scheme proposals.

‘Perhaps most importantly our scheme represents economic development creating 40 new locally recruited jobs.

‘This store would provide a high quality, low-cost shopping option for nearby residents and would serve to complement our other local stores.

‘Now more than ever in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis these key benefits should weigh heavily in the decision-making process.’

The planning application received 52 comments from the public of which 16 objected.

The main point raised in the objections asked whether building the store less than a mile and a half away from another Lidl in Leigh Park is necessary.

In a written deputation, Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for Levelling-Up said: ‘On the face of it, it seems perverse to be building a new supermarket on a green field site when there are two empty supermarkets within a reasonable distance - former Tesco in Leigh Park, and a former Waitrose in Waterlooville.

‘It would be helpful for the committee to examine in detail the sequential test to ensure that all avenues have been pursued to reuse empty buildings before using a green field site.

‘It is of obvious concern to residents and retailers that this application will create another out-of-town supermarket putting further pressure on our town centre businesses.’