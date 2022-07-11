The Met Office has issued the warning will be in place on Sunday.

Amber warnings are put in place for when the weather is ‘severe’, may cause disruption to day-to-day activities, and could be a potential risk to life.

A Met Office statement on Twitter said: ‘This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales.

‘Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week.’

The warning is in place over Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, and across the county.

Increased temperatures during the 24 hours of Sunday may be dangerous for some.

The beach opposite The Hotwalls, in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A further Met Office statement said: ‘Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’

The Met Office adds that substantial changes to working practices and daily routines may be required.

The warning has been issued for Sunday, July 17.

More water safety related incidents may also occur, as there is a higher chance that people visit coastal areas.

Delays on roads and road closures are also possible, according to the Met Office, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

‘Temperatures will build again later this week and over the coming weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday’, the forecaster adds.

‘Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.