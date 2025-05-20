Work has resumed to create a new sea wall in Tipner which will be instrumental in helping to protect the city in an area where hundreds of new homes are being built.

The sea wall infrastructure construction work at Victory Quay, where VIVID is building a new 835-home development - has resumed, after a planned pause to protect the local bird population, including Brent Geese, Redshank, Oystercatcher, and Lapwing, who call the Solent coast home over winter.

At the heart of the plans for Victory Quay is a promise to care for the natural environment, wildlife, and ecology every step of the way and VIVID said the development has been carefully designed to minimise impact on local biodiversity and enhance opportunities for wildlife to thrive.

A natural ecosystem rhythm has been established over many years in the area, and by scheduling construction to reduce disruption, it will ensure this balance remains intact with the return of the birds and species who call it home expected as the seasons change.

On top of this, the much loved and well-known swans have had their nest space sensitively moved to a protected area in preparation to hopefully welcome new cygnets.

Tristan Samuels, Group Development & new business director of VIVID, said: “Protecting and enhancing local wildlife and minimising impact on the existing biodiversity is at the heart of our Victory Quay development. Our plans ensure that construction is considerate of all residents – human and animal. Once completed, Victory Quay will be a welcoming home for the people of Portsmouth and the diverse wildlife of the Solent coast.”

Victory Quay is set to become a vibrant new waterfront community, bringing much-needed high-quality homes, green spaces, and commercial, social, and recreational facilities to the gateway of Portsmouth.

The development is a partnership between VIVID, Portsmouth City Council, and Homes England, and aims to transform the unused, unloved brownfield site at Tipner East into a thriving community with 835 new homes as well as community facilities.

When finished, the new sea defences will have a similar appearance to those at Hilsea Lines.