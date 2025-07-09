A warning has been issued not to swim, paddle or go in the water from Hill Head to Lee-on-the-Solent as a result of sewage pollution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning has been issued by the Environment Agency as a result of what it described as ‘a pollution incident’ which began last night (July 8). It advises people to stay out of the water until further notice.

The warning comes as the rising summer temperatures attracts more people to coastal areas.

More information is available on the Environment Agency website: https://buff.ly/XqtpADU