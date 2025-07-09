Warning not to swim, paddle or go in the water after sewage pollution incident near Hill Head
A warning has been issued not to swim, paddle or go in the water from Hill Head to Lee-on-the-Solent as a result of sewage pollution.
The warning has been issued by the Environment Agency as a result of what it described as ‘a pollution incident’ which began last night (July 8). It advises people to stay out of the water until further notice.
The warning comes as the rising summer temperatures attracts more people to coastal areas.
More information is available on the Environment Agency website: https://buff.ly/XqtpADU
