Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to an extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2024.

The Three Lions face a showdown with Spain in the final tomorrow at 8pm. A late Ollie Watkins stunner at the death secured a 2-1 semi final victory against the Netherlands.

Mr Starmer declined to commit to the decision should England lift the trophy, saying he he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result. But he did suggest there would be some form of celebration if England wins its first major men’s football tournament since 1966.

The Labour leader who was able to watch some of the semi-final while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, has confirmed he will also attend Sunday’s final in Berlin. Mr Starmer said: “We should certainly mark the occasion.

"I went to the last Euros finals. I don't want to go through that again so I don't want to jinx anything. We must mark it in some way but the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday."

The Liberal Democrats have called for an extra Bank Holiday if Sunday’s result goes England’s way. After a plodding campaign where the side scraped past Slovakia after a last minute overhead kick from Jude Bellingham and six-yard box header from Harry Kane in extra time, and beating Switzerland on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time, they produced their best performance against the Oranje on Wednesday (July 10).

Mr Starmer previously backed calls for an extra bank holiday if the England Women’s team won Euro 2022, which they did, and the Women’s World Cup in 2023, which they lost.