Excitement as new One Stop store opens on Hayling Island with voucher giveaway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 10:12 BST
People gathered outside a brand new One Stop shop which has officially opened its doors on Hayling Island.

The new One Stop Franchise store opened its doors on Friday, November 1 - and people were excited to get a glimpse inside.

The Creek Road store is working with independent retailer Hari Gnanasegaram to offer a range of household essentials and much-loved brands. To celebrate the opening, there was a special launch celebration with a ribbon cutting as well as One Stop shopper bags gifted to customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new One Stop Franchise store has opened in Hayling Island. One Stop Creek Road is opened on November 1 and it is working with independent retailer Hari Gnanasegaram.placeholder image
A new One Stop Franchise store has opened in Hayling Island. One Stop Creek Road is opened on November 1 and it is working with independent retailer Hari Gnanasegaram. | One Stop, Hayling Island

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

For more information about the new One Stop, click here.

Related topics:Hayling IslandHampshireFood and Drink
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice