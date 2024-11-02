Excitement as new One Stop store opens on Hayling Island with voucher giveaway
The new One Stop Franchise store opened its doors on Friday, November 1 - and people were excited to get a glimpse inside.
The Creek Road store is working with independent retailer Hari Gnanasegaram to offer a range of household essentials and much-loved brands. To celebrate the opening, there was a special launch celebration with a ribbon cutting as well as One Stop shopper bags gifted to customers.
Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.
Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.