An ‘exciting’ new soft play is getting ready to open its doors in Hampshire this spring.

WonderWorld Soft Play, which already operates multiple indoor play centres, is planning to open a brand new location in Hampshire. The new venue, which is anticipated to open its doors in May 2025, will be located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, Southampton.

WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton will open its doors in May 2025. | WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton

This brand new centre will be the first WonderWorld Soft Play site outside of Scotland and it will offer a range of things for children to play with including volcano slides, interactive football pitches, role play, a toddler sensory area and much more. There will also be a large activity frame for kids to play on and parents can enjoy the on-site cafe.

Narinder Baryah, WonderWorld managing director, said: “We are very excited to expand our WonderWorld Soft Play brand to the Southampton area. We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.

The site has already started its exciting transformation with WonderWorld Group contracting Premier Group to create the brand new soft play.

Adrian Donald, managing director at Premier Group, said: “We are extremely excited to be working with Narinder and his team at WonderWorld and look forward to delivering this new and exciting soft play centre in Southampton. Premier Group are based 11 miles from the new location, so it’s a welcome change to be working close to home as we generally work nationwide.”