Portsmouth is set to be taken over by Lego again next month as the epic Brick Festival returns to the city.

Lego fans will be in their element at the event 'dedicated to all things brick' at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre thanks to the popular event which has been running for a few years and is set to feature a wide range of Lego based activities such as speed building competitions and large scale displays.

The one-day-event, being held on February 2, where they will be brilliant displays to see, brick pits and the chance to get your hands on some rare Lego, with several sellers and traders at the event, offering new Lego sets.

There will be a wide range of Lego-themed activities and fun

Organisers have said: “There will even be 'retired' Lego sets, minifigures and accessories on sale. There will also be a “pick & build” choose your own cup full of Lego blocks for just £6 - as well as a dedicated 'building area' where you can make your own creations and there will be prizes up for grabs

“The event shows off incredible displays of large-scale Lego builds, while this years displays have not been revealed, in previous years there has been a Mos Eisley Spaceport diorama from Star Wars and a huge Great Ball Contraption that is over 30-foot-long.

“Tickets are on sale here and cost as little as £6 per adult or £4 for children aged 5-12, with children aged under 5 getting in free with an adult. Family tickets are available for £17.”

Find out more: www.PortsmouthBrickFestival.com