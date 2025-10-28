The team at Express FM are jumping for joy after the station’s content manager bags a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison RB has taken home the title of Young Person of the Year at the 2025 Community Radio Awards, held in Bradford over the weekend.

Express FM’s Harrison RB named ‘Young Person of the Year’ at the UK Community Radio Awards. | Express FM

The Young Person of the Year category recognises an individual under 25 who has made an exceptional contribution to their station, the community and the radio industry, demonstrating innovation and passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison, who has been involved in broadcasting since childhood, said: “It was an incredible honour to be recognised among people who care so deeply about their communities, their audiences, and the power of local radio.”

He joined Portsmouth’s Express FM as content manager in 2023 following three years as part of the launch team at Shine Radio in Petersfield, where he helped shape the station’s early programming and creative identity during the pandemic.

He credited his years at Shine Radio for showing him “how much can be achieved when passionate volunteers come together to serve their community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison added: “At Express FM, we’ve proved that even without huge budgets, hyperlocal radio can produce content that truly stands out - because of the passion and dedication behind it, and our unique connection to the same shops, the same parks and the same culture as our listeners.

“Life hasn’t always been easy for me, being autistic, but I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s supported me through the good times and the bad. This award isn’t just for me - it’s for every young person chasing their dream in radio and beyond.”