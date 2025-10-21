The city’s leading community radio station has said it’s over the moon to partner with the university’s student-led station.

Express FM has announced it will be forging an exciting collaboration with Pure FM’s, the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union’s student-led radio station.

The collaboration comes at a crucial time, as the Students’ Union building, in Cambridge Road, is set to undergo major renovations, leaving Pure FM without studios or recording space while the building work is completed.

Pictured: Express FM content manager Harrison RB (middle) with Pure FM’s new committee. | Express FM

“For us, it’s about recognising Portsmouth as a university city and making sure student life is reflected on-air in a way that resonates with both Express FM’s daytime and overnight audiences.

“We have been privileged to call the Eldon Building our home for the last eight years as part of Express FM’s wider partnership with the University, and that gives us a strong foundation to support projects like this.

Express FM will provide Pure FM with access to professional facilities, training, and on-air opportunitiesas well as a dedicated showcase and development of the station’s overnight Express Hits offering.

Charday Stone, opportunities officer at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union, said: “We’re really excited to see Pure FM and Express FM come together in this way. It’s a great opportunity for students to keep their station alive and thriving during the Union building renovations and a fantastic chance for students to learn and gain more skills through the partnership.

“Collaborations like this really highlight the strong connection between us and the city - and we hope to see more opportunities like this in the future.”