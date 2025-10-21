Jubilation as Express FM announces exciting partnership with University of Portsmouth's student radio Pure FM
Express FM has announced it will be forging an exciting collaboration with Pure FM’s, the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union’s student-led radio station.
The collaboration comes at a crucial time, as the Students’ Union building, in Cambridge Road, is set to undergo major renovations, leaving Pure FM without studios or recording space while the building work is completed.
Harrison RB, content manager at Express FM, said: “Working more closely with Pure FM had been on my agenda before we received confirmation of The Union building’s renovation plans, so this new partnership is timely.
“For us, it’s about recognising Portsmouth as a university city and making sure student life is reflected on-air in a way that resonates with both Express FM’s daytime and overnight audiences.
“We have been privileged to call the Eldon Building our home for the last eight years as part of Express FM’s wider partnership with the University, and that gives us a strong foundation to support projects like this.
“At the heart of what we do is learning - every day we work with volunteers and partners to build skills, confidence and creativity. Helping students develop those qualities, both for their time at university and beyond, is central to our mission.”
Express FM will provide Pure FM with access to professional facilities, training, and on-air opportunitiesas well as a dedicated showcase and development of the station’s overnight Express Hits offering.
Charday Stone, opportunities officer at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union, said: “We’re really excited to see Pure FM and Express FM come together in this way. It’s a great opportunity for students to keep their station alive and thriving during the Union building renovations and a fantastic chance for students to learn and gain more skills through the partnership.
“Collaborations like this really highlight the strong connection between us and the city - and we hope to see more opportunities like this in the future.”