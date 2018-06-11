Family pays tribute to ‘much loved’ motorcyclist Ryan killed in Portsmouth crash

Have your say

THE family of a young motorcyclist killed in a crash have united to pay tribute to his life.

Ryan White, 20, died in the early hours of Saturday morning after coming off his Yamaha motorcycle on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth.

Ryan White with his mother, Donna White. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police were called just before 1am. He died on the way to hospital.

Now, the family of the rider – from Froxfield Road, Havant – have united to pay tribute to him.

They said in a statement: ‘Ryan was a loving son, grandson and brother to Jay, Dean, Alfie and Harry.

‘He was much loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.’

The heartfelt message follows another tribute from a friend, as well as readers of The News .

As investigations continue, police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or the moments that led to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Variant.