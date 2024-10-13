Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage has captured the moment Ryan Gosling leaves South Parade Pier following a morning of filming.

Katha Rodrick has captured Gosling leaving the popular pier - and her video is doing the rounds on social media.

The Notebook actor, who has most recenly starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt, will be filming alongside Sandra Huller in the science fiction film adaptation.

The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.

Gosling has also reportedly been filming scenes at the Historic Dockyard. The film is due to be released in 2026.