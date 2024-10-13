WATCH: Ryan Gosling spotted filming on South Parade Pier in Southsea
There has been a number of rumours that Ryan Gosling has been in Southsea to shoot scenes for a brand new film - and video footage has confirmed this.
People have been going crazy with excitement at the sighting of The Notebook actor who has most recently starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt.
It is believed that he has also been filming at the Historic Dockyard for the film adaption of Andy Weir’s novel, ‘Project Hail Mary’. The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.
