WATCH: Ryan Gosling spotted filming on South Parade Pier in Southsea

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Footage has confirmed the rumours that an A-lister is in town to film a new movie.

There has been a number of rumours that Ryan Gosling has been in Southsea to shoot scenes for a brand new film - and video footage has confirmed this.

People have been going crazy with excitement at the sighting of The Notebook actor who has most recently starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed that he has also been filming at the Historic Dockyard for the film adaption of Andy Weir’s novel, ‘Project Hail Mary’. The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.

It has also been reported that filming will continue today (October 13) until 4pm. The film is set to be released in 2026.

Related topics:FilmAndy WeirHampshireSouthseaPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice