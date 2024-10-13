Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage has confirmed the rumours that an A-lister is in town to film a new movie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a number of rumours that Ryan Gosling has been in Southsea to shoot scenes for a brand new film - and video footage has confirmed this.

People have been going crazy with excitement at the sighting of The Notebook actor who has most recently starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that he has also been filming at the Historic Dockyard for the film adaption of Andy Weir’s novel, ‘Project Hail Mary’. The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.