Fareham Live announces celebrity lineup gearing up to take to stage including Jason Donovan and Jimmy Carr
The brand new arts and entertainment centre, formerly known as Ferneham Hall, is currently undergoing extensive work to create a multi-million pound venue. The new space will consist of a large auditorium with seating for around 800, a second performance space, new bar and cafe area, a dance studio and space for community groups and organisations.
With work in full swing, a huge announcement has been made - the opening month of the venue and the programme being launched to celebrate. Fareham Live will be complete and ready to welcome customers in September of this year and tickets are now on sale for the newly launched programme for the season. The first show at the venue will take place between October 1 and October 5 and to kick start the 2024 season with a bang, leading Australian actor, Jason Donovan will lead a talented cast as the charismatic Frank N Furter in the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show.
Fareham Live’s pantomime Cinderella will feature Strictly Come Danicng star AJ Pritchard and his Love Island star brother, Curtis Pritchard, and the opening season also includes shows from Jimmy Carr, Jane McDonald, Anton du Beke, Adam Kay and Sir Ranulph Fiennes.
Jason Donovan said: “I cannot wait to be on stage and to open Fareham Live with the legendary Rocky Horror Show. From the very first performance in London, Richard O’Brien created a show from the wilds of his imagination with incredible music that has now stood the test of time, and an awesome energy that befits its accolades and endurance. Quite simply, it’s a rock n roll show appealing to the cheeky side of us all.”
Trafalgar Theatres, the theatre division of leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment, was awarded the contract to operate Fareham Live by Fareham Borough Council in June 2023. Councillor Mrs Sue Walker, Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council said: “Fareham Live’s opening season launch is another significant milestone for the venue and I, for one, cannot wait to see what Trafalgar Theatres have in store for us. I encourage everyone to head to the website to have a look and start booking in their theatre trips. This is the first big step forward in our plans for town centre regeneration and making Fareham a go-to location for entertainment.” Gavin Shuman, Venue Director, Fareham Live, said: “Work is progressing well at Fareham Live, and the size and scale of this modern venue is taking shape. It's an exciting time for the project as we announce the opening season; and our recruitment drive is well underway.
“Fareham Live will be the cultural hub of Fareham, offering a variety of classes and events throughout the day, as well as fantastic evening entertainment such as national touring shows, comedy, ballet, opera, and much more. We will also be hosting many local societies performing their annual shows. With classes including drama, dance, and yoga, there really will be something for everyone. A café and bar will also provide a great space to eat, drink, and relax during the day and before evening shows.”
