The brand new arts and entertainment centre, formerly known as Ferneham Hall, is currently undergoing extensive work to create a multi-million pound venue. The new space will consist of a large auditorium with seating for around 800, a second performance space, new bar and cafe area, a dance studio and space for community groups and organisations.

Construction site at Fareham Live, Osborn Road, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120324-04)

With work in full swing, a huge announcement has been made - the opening month of the venue and the programme being launched to celebrate. Fareham Live will be complete and ready to welcome customers in September of this year and tickets are now on sale for the newly launched programme for the season. The first show at the venue will take place between October 1 and October 5 and to kick start the 2024 season with a bang, leading Australian actor, Jason Donovan will lead a talented cast as the charismatic Frank N Furter in the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show.

Jason Donovan said: “I cannot wait to be on stage and to open Fareham Live with the legendary Rocky Horror Show. From the very first performance in London, Richard O’Brien created a show from the wilds of his imagination with incredible music that has now stood the test of time, and an awesome energy that befits its accolades and endurance. Quite simply, it’s a rock n roll show appealing to the cheeky side of us all.”

Trafalgar Theatres, the theatre division of leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment, was awarded the contract to operate Fareham Live by Fareham Borough Council in June 2023. Councillor Mrs Sue Walker, Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council said: “Fareham Live’s opening season launch is another significant milestone for the venue and I, for one, cannot wait to see what Trafalgar Theatres have in store for us. I encourage everyone to head to the website to have a look and start booking in their theatre trips. This is the first big step forward in our plans for town centre regeneration and making Fareham a go-to location for entertainment.” Gavin Shuman, Venue Director, Fareham Live, said: “Work is progressing well at Fareham Live, and the size and scale of this modern venue is taking shape. It's an exciting time for the project as we announce the opening season; and our recruitment drive is well underway.