A ‘bold’ plan to regenerate Fareham is being drawn up to boost the town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,100 residents, businesses, children and parents got involved with the first two phases of the town centre regeneration strategy and action plan , telling Fareham Borough Council what they wanted to see change in Fareham and how they felt about the town. Now, Fareham Borough Council’s leader now expects a bold action plan to be drawn up with council documents stating it has a strong ambition to reverse the decline of Fareham Town Centre through regeneration, recognising the wider placemaking, economic regeneration and health benefits a more successful town centre would bring.

“This could include improved leisure offer, alongside a wider array of food and beverage with entertainment facilities, new homes and improved parking provision as well as a reconsideration of the scale and function of the retail offer,” it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Monday, a Fareham Borough Council cabinet meeting is set to kick things off by discussing the ideas from the first stages with short, medium and a long term strategies to be discussed with a primary objective of unifying walking between the town centre, the Fareham shopping centre and Fareham Live events centre. The ‘quick fix temporary interventions’ include enlivening the walkway linking north/south with colourful installations, pop-up kiosks, enlivening the bandstand, putting up catenary lighting, a pop-up beach, alfresco dining, and an interactive hoarding.

Fareham Town Centre

Everything is up for discussion including car parking, green spaces, housing, decreasing vacant shops, repurposing heritage buildings, focusing on Fareham culture and craft, creating new outdoor market spaces.

Leader Councillor Seán Woodward said: “I am delighted with the high levels of interest and engagement in the town centre we have seen in the consultations. Residents are passionate about our town centre. It is testament to the shared commitment of Fareham’s community to make it the best it can be, and the range of ideas identified pave the way for an exciting future. My hope, as I move towards the end of my tenure as leader of the council, is that I leave with a bold action plan in place to create a new sense of purpose and vibrancy for our town centre.”

From the information collected, with the guidance of consultants Rivington Hark, a list of the four pillars and five objectives of the strategic plan have been drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four ‘pillars’ of the regeneration strategy for Fareham are: Pride - grow pride in the town; Purpose - create a new sense of purpose for the town; Perception - improve perceptions of the town; and personality - restore the town’s identity.

The five ‘objectives’ are: Address connectivity issues; make the most of Fareham’s inherent qualities; consolidate retail and introduce new vibrant uses; make the town centre more attractive; and create unique selling points.

Council documents said the town centre plays an important role in the retail hierarchy, providing a range of shops and facilities but shop vacancy rates are higher than the national average in the town centre at 15 per cent and Fareham shopping centre at 33 per cent while West Street at nine per cent is below the national average.

Key things people said in the survey included: “The reversal of declining retail and leisure in the town is important to us. Better connections and improved user experience is vital to creating vitality in our town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also mentioned the importance of a safe environment and: “Fareham has lost its way, we need to bring back pride in our town – events, enhance our heritage, promote the good. We are undecided on town centre housing – but Whiteley, Chichester and Gunwharf living looks positive.

Documents also said comments made to the council included: “Quality is important to us – new buildings, landscape need to reflect Fareham’s character. When is this going to happen – is this another false dawn – we want certainty – trust is key to us. What is a masterplan? – have we not had one of these before.”