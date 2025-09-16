Fareham Pantry, located in Unit 28 in West Street, opened its doors on Monday, September 15 after weeks of preparation, creating a community hub with residents at the forefront of the pantry’s work.

The launch of the pantry comes after The Gateway Trust, which runs GCS, took over Cams Hill School, in Shearwater Avenue, last September, prompting the trust to get involved with the surrounding area.

She added: “I am blown over by the reaction, so many people in the community have come in and said hi, we’ve had so many good luck wishes, people have come in and signed up or popped in to find out about us. We’ve had a couple of people who just wanted a cup of tea and a chat, but we’ve received such a warm welcome from the local community.

“Fareham Pantry is a not for profit, we are managed by Gateway Trust who also manages Cams Hill School - we are open to everyone in the community so we are fully inclusive and for £6 a week you get to purchase 12 items.

“I think the reason we have had such a warm welcome is because there is a need for a fresh, new community space, as I say, there are some amazing pantries and food banks but there is some stigma around using food banks, and you have to be referred.”

Fareham Pantry will be open between 9am and 12noon on Monday and Friday, and between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

Edona Moore from Park Gate and Angela Higham from Fareham.

Ian Hudson, headteacher of Cams Hill School and Holly Bramble, pantry lead.

Holly Bramble, pantry lead.