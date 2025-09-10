Delight as Fareham benefits from brand new community hub with a pantry at its heart

With the community at its heart, a brand new pantry and community hub is gearing up to open its doors.

Fareham Pantry, which is being opened by Gateway Central services, will open its doors next week. | Fareham Pantry

The new pantry, which is located in Unit 28 in the high street, will give the community the opportunity to pick up shopping essentials for a reduced cost.

Holly Bramble, pantry lead for Fareham, said: “There is the need for Fareham to have another support hub where people can access food, a warm space and just a bit of company and as much as there are some brilliant services, there is definitely still a need.

“The trust wanted to have a presence in Fareham because we want to support they have got the school and want to offer support to the community.

“We got the keys at the end of July so we have been working round the clock since then to get it ready for the opening next week, and the support from the local community has been absolutely phenomenal. We’ve got followers on Facebook, we have had loads of messages of support and we’ve also had a councillor pop in.

“I can’t stress enough the support from the community and the welcome we have had has been mind-blowing.”

For £6 people can come away from the Fareham Pantry with up to £20 worth of groceries and toiletries, with Holly saying the whole idea is make sure people have access to basic human essentials.

Gateway Central Services already operates two other pantries in Hampshire, with Romsey and Eastleigh both opening three days a week.

Holly added: “I think the reason we have had such a warm welcome is because there is a need for a fresh, new community space, as I say, there are some amazing pantries and food banks but there is some stigma around using food banks, and you have to be referred.

“We have also got tables and chairs here because we want to be a place where people can come in and just get a cup of tea or coffee and have a chat.”

The Fareham Pantry will open between 9am and 12noon on Monday, and for more information about the new Fareham Pantry, click here.