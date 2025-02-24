Fire crews currently battling 'large fire' involving multiple caravans near Wickham
Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire involving multiple caravans in Newtown this morning (February 24).
The fire service have taken to social media to advise residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the ‘significant amount of smoke.’
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Facebook Post said: “Our crews are currently on the scene of a large fire involving a number of caravans in Newtown, near Wickham.
“There is a significant amount of smoke so local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the area whilst firefighters extinguish the fire.”
The fire service has been contacted for more information about the fire.
