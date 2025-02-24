Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire, in Portsdown Road, early this morning (February 24).

They received reports of the blaze at 5.15am and crews from all across the area rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire at a property on Portsdown Road in Portsmouth, at 5.15am on February 24.

“Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire service has confirmed that one person was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road continues to be closed while they secure the site.

