Pictures capture the devastating damage at Portsdown Road home amid scary fire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST

Emergency services from across the area flocked to a substantial house fire in Portchester this morning.

Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the house fire, in Portsdown Road, early this morning (February 24).

They received reports of the blaze at 5.15am and crews from all across the area rushed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted to a fire at a property on Portsdown Road in Portsmouth, at 5.15am on February 24.

“Crews from Portchester, Cosham, Fareham, Waterlooville, Southsea and Eastleigh attended and used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

“Fire Investigation Officers are working with the Police to establish the cause of the blaze.”

The fire service has confirmed that one person was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road continues to be closed while they secure the site.

For more information about the fire in Portsdown Road, click here.

A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)

A fire at a property took place in the early hours on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Portsdown Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2330)

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Portsdown Road. Fire services and the police attended the scene. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

