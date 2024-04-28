Fire service issues update following scary blaze at Southsea property
The fire was reported to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service last night (April 27) just after 11pm. The blaze started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly consumed the roof.
Police closed the road off whilst firefighters dealt with the fire and they had to use 3 hose reels and 2 jets in order to put it out. Crew members stayed on the site to dampen any remaining hot spots.
This morning (April 28) at approximately 7:40am, there were reports of the property smoking again. The crew went down to investigate and the fire had reignited.
The fire service has now issued an update that the ‘fire is out and shows no signs of reignition’.
